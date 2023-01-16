Share:

LAHORE - The 1st National Men & Women Sambo Championship 2023 started on Sunday here at Punjab College Campus. Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad are participating in the championship. Sambo is newly introduced sport in Pakistan, which is recognized by IOC and included in Asian Martial Arts Games and Asian Games. PSB Director Abdul Majid was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and appreciated the efforts of Sambo Federation of Pakistan for promotion of the game in the country. Punjab team is dominated in both men & women events on the first day.