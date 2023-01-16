Share:

In view of the the current political situation, the phase two of recruitment has been stopped in the Punjab police on Monday.

In connection with the recruitment, DI Establishment Tariq Rustam Chauhan has issued a letter, a copy of which has been sent to all officers of Punjab including Lahore CCPO.

For this purpose, a new letter will be issued again regarding recruitment, stated the letter.

DI Establishment Tariq Rustam Chauhan had issued a letter, a copy of which has been sent to all officers of Punjab including CCPO Lahore, a new letter will be issued again regarding recruitment