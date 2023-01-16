Share:

KARACHI - Seventy state-of-the-art wagons of freight trains for Pakistan Railways will arrive in Karachi from China on Monday. According to Pakistan Railways Spokesperson, one hundred and thirty wagons will be added in the Railways system in March this year. The spokesperson said that incorporation of modern wagons into the system will increase the trend of freight movement by railways.

The Spokesperson said under the transfer of technology agreement, six hundred and twenty wagons will be manufactured in Pakistan which will save national exchequer and employment opportunities. The Spokesperson informed that addition of new wegons will increase 1.5 billion revenue of Pakistan Railways.

The Spokesperson informed that, existing wagons can run at a speed of 80 kilometer per hour with a weight of 60 tons, while new wegons have a maximum speed of 100 kilometer per hour with a weight of 70 tons.