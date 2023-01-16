Share:

ATTOCK - Some unknown robbers took away grocery food items along with live power wire from the outskirts business hub Gondal Mandi of police station Attock Khurd. As per details, Dr. Sheikh Inam Rabbani reported to the local police that some unknown outlaws removed over 100 meters live wire worth Rs 20,000 connected with the electricity meter of his hospital near Hazro Gondal Road in mid night. Earlier, iron windows, agricultural tools and silver plates were also stolen by some identified people. In another incident, some unknown burglars made away with food items including rice, sugar, tea, soaps, pulses, wheat flour worth more than one lac rupees after cutting the iron grills of a general store owned at Dhok Jangal the same night. The police registered the cases and started investigation as usual. However, police could not find the clue of the robbers till filing of this story. While, the business community have expressed profound concerns over the increasing rate of street crimes in the locality causing severe sense of insecurity among the people since long.