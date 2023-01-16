Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday lauded the role of GIZ Germany for imparting free and specialised vocational training to produce properly skilled workforce on modern scientific lines meeting the market oriented demands. Speaking as chief guest at certificates distribution ceremony of an institute of Punjab Vocational Training Authority Dhobi Ghat, he said International Trade and Development Germany and Pakistan have been partners in sustainable development since 1957. He said that as a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ was dedicated to shaping a future worth living around the world with over 50 years of experience in diversified areas, including economic development and employment promotion, energy and the environment, and peace and security. Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also member of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), said that a total of 25 participants were imparted six months training under the supervision of qualified instructors of which 16 had been absorbed with good package. He said that expatriates who returned home in the wake of coronavirus were focused and given preference for training so that they could go back as skilled workers and earn foreign exchange for the country.