Share:

PeSHAWAR - The Regional Police Officer Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Sunday visited various police stations and outposts of Bannu to check the security arrangements to deal with terrorist attacks. During his visit, RPO Bannu Division inspected security arrangements of Police Stations, and met with police personnel at checkpoints, besides checking the weapons and ammunition stocks. He inspected Police Station Maryan, Police Station Hoyd, Kangar Pul, Fateh Khel, Mazinga, Sheikh Lundak, Dade Pul Police and check-posts established on various entry points and exit-point. He directed the police force to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the movements of suspicious persons in wake of the current increased wave of terrorist activities wherein terrorists attacked police stations. He appreciated the police force, officers and jawans for retaliating most of the attacks. He said, one has to fight on the front line in difficult conditions against the evil elements and the evil elements do not deserve any concession. ensuring the safety of the public and providing them with a peaceful environment is the top priority of the police, DIG Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar said during his visit and meeting with the police force on duty. The sacrifices and testimonies of the police against terrorism will not go in vain, DIG Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar said while paying rich tribute to the police and security forces jawans who fought with bravery for the restoration of peace in the area.