ISLAMABAD - The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs150.560 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to advance an ongoing project of establishing a modern National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC). The project, initiated last year, is aimed at compiling data of available minerals for the facilitation of investors and future projects planning in the country. The two-year project is being jointly carried out by the Petroleum and Planning Divisions in consultation with all Provincial Mines and Minerals departments including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Geological Survey of Pakistan. “Pakistan has world-class minerals’ resource potential but contribution in the national GDP is 1 percent which is considerably below the global average of 2-8 percent of GDP primarily due to non-availability of integrated geological, regulatory and other relevant data that is the basic requirement for investment facilitation and projects’ planning,” according to an official document available with media. Under the project, Geographic Information System (GIS)—based integrated solutions and application development would be established to ensure the availability of online geospatial data and maps for investment facilitation and benefit of the stakeholders in the minerals sector. The NMDC would contain information such as geological and geochemical maps, minerals sample analysis reports, airborne geophysical maps, areas granted and applied for mineral titles, roads and rails layers, geographical borderlines (province, district and town), reserves areas like ‘strategic, forest and religious places’. The compiled data would be categorised for publication through a web portal as per guidelines issued by the government. “The exercise will be a regular activity and information will be updated accordingly,” the document said.