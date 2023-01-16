Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani led a delegation to the annual Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations in New York on Sunday. The hearing focused on water scarcity around the globe under the title theme “Water for people and the planet: Stop the waste, change the game, invest in the future.” According to the officials, during and after the hearing, the Chairman Senate held meetings with UN Secretary General, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, US Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee and key senators and congressmen. This was the first-ever visit of Chairman Senate to the United States. Following his engagements in New York and Washington DC, he will visit New Jersey, Chicago and Housten to meet Pakistani diaspora