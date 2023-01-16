Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal won the 200th title of his glittering golfing career when he clinched the 42nd CAS Open Golf Championship trophy with a gross score of 278 (10 Under par) at Airmen Golf Club & Recreational Park, Korangi Creek, Karachi. His passion mixed with pure talent has created the stream of buoyant successes. Shabbir Iqbal started his career in 1993 and won his career’s first championship in Rawalpindi and never looked back. For the next three decades, he remained undisputed, the top ranked player, maintainingnumber 1 Rank for 20 years. Facing many medical challenges along the way didn’tdeter him, he suffered diabetes and other health conditions but never stopped practicing, eight hours a day. Like any youthful golfer, he kept on hitting more than 700 balls at the drivingrange and played 36 holes at his Home Club on daily basis. On top, keeping himself in shape by hitting the gym and keeping his fitness in check. That’show the champions are made, it doesn’thappen in a day. With the new year, Shabbir has achieved new heights. He has started 2023 by clinching two major titles, 26th CNS Open Golf Championship last week and 42nd CAS Open Golf Championship trophy yesterday, in Karachi, marking it his 200th title, an achievement that will stay as a record for many years to come. He has previously won many CNS and CAS titles in addition to winning Pakistan Open Golf Championships for five times. The championship has created a lasting memory of giving Shabbir Iqbal his 200th title, setting the bar very high for other golfers. He truly is the icon in Pakistan Golf and the ‘Unbeatable Champion’. To reveal his secret success formula, Shabbir Iqbal stated, “A positive mindset, strictly following the rules, being highly ethical and honest in your game and putting the obligatory practice regimes can make anyone a champion. It is no short cut, no overnight fame, its persistence and perseverance.” Shabbir Iqbal attributed his success to his parents and acknowledged their support and prayers. Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) issued the statement for his astounding success. President, Pakistan Golf Federation, Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram, HI(M), (Retd) appreciated Shabbir’s effort and his contribution to Pakistan golf. The PGF management has wished him luck for his future endeavors. Besides Shabbir’s splendid success, other notable performer was Muhammad Alam, claiming the second position with gross 285 (3 under par) while third position was achieved jointly by Hamza Taimur Amin and Muhammad Zubair with the gross score of 288 (0 under par). In Lady Amateurs category, Daniah Syed played two brilliant rounds of 79 and 75, a total of 154 to win the gross title. Abiha obtained second position with the gross score of 156 winning 1st net. Humna Amjad won the second position with a gross score of 164 and Tabassam Sharif grabbed the position of 2nd net with a score of 167 net. Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), PAF graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Speaking at the occasion, the chief guest while congratulating the winners, singled out Shabir Iqbal, placing him on larger-thanlife golfing pedestal. He further appreciated the management committee and officials of Airmen Golf Course for making the event a huge success. He further said that Pakistan Air Force would continue to promote golf along with other sports.