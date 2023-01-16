Share:

KARACHI - Sindh election commissioner has taken notice of the advertisement being run on different TV channels. Advertisements being run on different TV channels include the development schemes being run by the provincial government. Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar said polling for the second phase of the LG polls in the province was underway in the province and running of advertisements during the polling was a violation of the code of conduct. The Sindh Election Commissioner has asked the provincial government to immediately stop running advertisement campaigns.