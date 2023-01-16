Share:

KARACHI - Sindh election commissioner has taken notice of the advertisement being run on different TV channels. Advertisements being run on different TV channels include the development schemes being run by the provincial government.

Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar said polling for the second phase of the LG polls in the province was underway in the province and running of advertisements during the polling was a violation of the code of conduct. The Sindh Election Commissioner has asked the provincial government to immediately stop running advertisement campaigns.

The polling took place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon visited various polling stations here on Sunday where he reviewed the polling process and arrangements for local government election.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other concerned officers, the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in and outside the polling stations for the smooth conduct of the polling process. He said the polling process for local government elections is being carried out in a smooth direction in all districts of Hyderabad division and no untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the division.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the election cell and polling stations to review the polling process of the Local Government elections on Sunday morning.

The SSP issued important instructions regarding the security arrangements on the occasion of local body elections. He asked the police officers and staff deputed at polling stations to ensure full implementation of the SOPs. Speaking on the occasion, SSP said that the polling process in Hyderabad is going on in a peaceful environment and voters are busy exercising their right to vote. He said that the police had adopted all possible measures to protect the public and maintain law and order. He asked all the staff to be alert so that any untoward situation could be handled.

MURTAZA WAHAB HOPEFUL OF PPP’S WIN IN LG POLLS

Spokesman for Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab has expressed hope that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will vote in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the ongoing Local Government elections. Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the polling was going on in a peaceful manner. A few complaints had been received, and the provincial government would follow the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in that regard, he added.

Murtaza Wahab appealed to the people to vote in favour of the PPP. He said that the purpose of holding the LG elections was to resolve the issues of people at their doorstep and to transfer the power to the grassroots level. He also hoped that the elected Mayor would work for the welfare of the people of Karachi.