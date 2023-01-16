Share:

QUETTA - At least six members of a family, including children, died in a gas blast within the precinct of satellite Town Police station of Quetta, police said on sunday. Police sources said the blast occurred when the ill-fated family tried to switch on a heater. As a result, the man, his wife and four children died instantly. soon after the mishap, the injured were moved to civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities. Later, after necessary action, the bodies were handed over to the heirs. it may be recalled that most parts of Balochistan, are experiencing a severe cold, with the mercury dropping from -10 °c to -15 °c in many areas, including Quetta.