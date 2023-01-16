Share:

The world has drastically changed from being a manually-driven society to an automated one. We are living through a future that was once perceived as fiction. Artificial intelligence is overshadowing human capabilities with tools such as ChatGPT. With the wonders of technology, we do not have to think much before completing a task. Writing, designing, presenting, evaluating, calculating, and other processes that took hours to perform are now completed by inserting data in software and online resources. The AI takeover, which was shown as a dystopian reality in the movie The Terminator, is the truth staring at us through our smart devices. Humans must empower themselves more than ever before to take command of cognitive and logical decisions. Technology does provide ease but depending wholly on it will make us relinquish our human touch. This touch is established when we perform manual labor and pursue thinking, speaking, conversing, writing, and other tasks. The leaders of tomorrow (TLoT), who are at this point studying in colleges and universities, need to accept two factors. One, their lives – three years down the road – will be governed by AI. Second, they have to remain human and use their consciousness to make decisions. The TLoT will need to have certain attributes or learn to acquire them if they want to be relevant and successful. They need to be resourceful by thinking of unique solutions and finding smart ways to solve personal and professional challenges. They have to use their environment to their advantage. Building connections with peers and colleagues will be of paramount significance. They will need to find ways to generate investment and income. Being confident, curious, and having a can-do attitude will define TLoT. TLoT have to use time by prioritizing their tasks. Multitasking is the key but managing time is imperative. TLoT will follow a things-todo list and complete several tasks simultaneously. They have to be mindful when it comes to achieving short-term and long-term goals. TLoT are inquisitive and pursue lifelong learning. They should read news, articles, and books to keep fueling their thoughts with the concepts and theories to guide them in life. They have to remain up-to-date with modern trends in their profession. TLoT have to acquire information and learn from their experiences. The combination of these two features will develop wisdom. TLoT should share their knowledge with others. This knowledge-sharing will eventually help others to expand their perspectives. Adaptability is another aspect that TLoT will need to blend in with their thought process. They have to accept life as it is and present solutions to challenges as they move on. TLoT will be resilient in face of surmounting odds and relevant in times of increasing competition. They will be resilient by learning from their experiences and will be relevant by being aware of their strengths and weaknesses, and by analyzing and predicting the market trends