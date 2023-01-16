Share:

SIALKOT - Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman said on Sunday that WCCIS had been serving women entrepreneur with the mission of assisting them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels. In a press statement, Dr Marian Nouman said that being a WCCIS President, it gave her immense pleasure to announce the launch of a mega event called “WeExhibit 2023” which would be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and bring up their businesses to next level. She said, “We-Exhibit 2023 was very fist local exhibition for women entrepreneurs of Sialkot and its surrounding cities to showcase their potential and excellence.” She said the exhibition was the mega event first time in Sialkot that was going to be held on March 11, 2023 at Family Park, Sialkot Cantt. The WCCIS president said that application forms were also available in WCCIS Office and could be sent via email.