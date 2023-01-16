Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be welcomed back to the National Assembly (NA) but there would be no discussion over interim government set-up before the government’s term expires in August.

His statement comes in response to the PTI chief Imran Khan’s remarks about opting for the PTI’s returning to the NA for interim government. The former PM was reported to have said so in a meeting at his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Speaking to TV, Mr Sana said we had been asking the PTI to come and sit in the Assembly for a long time but they would have to withdraw their resignations before that. “Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf could return their resignations”, he added.