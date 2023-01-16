Share:

BUREWALA - A woman was crushed to death in a road mishap near Madina colony at Multan road on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 42-year-old Yasmin d/o Muhammad Rafiq resident of Village 515/EB was returning home from the market along with her husband on a motorcycle. All of a sudden, she fell down from the motorcycle when a speeding trailer crushed her under its wheels. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. However, the local people staged a protest demonstration against illegal speed breakers and u-turns at Multan road and demanded concerned officers for removing these speed breakers and u-turns at the earliest in order to prevent road mishaps.