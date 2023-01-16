Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at Bilawal House.

During the meeting which continued for more than an hour discussed overall political situation of the country.

Matters pertaining to general elections and other political issues also came under discussion.

Both leaders said that the country is facing severe economic challenges and everyone will have to jointly control economic situation.