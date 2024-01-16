10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 10 plots in Madina Town over illegal commercial use.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhay, in a statement here on Monday, said that the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked

various residential plots and found use of 10 plots in Madina Town for commercial purposes illegally without approval and payment of commercialization fee.

To which, the FDA team sealed premises of plot No 45-Y-RSR, 39-Y-SSR, 129-XRSR, 43-YRSR, 8-ZRSR, 7-9-X-ISR, 18-X-ASR, 10-X-ASR, 37-Y-106 and 33-Z-SSR. The plot owners were directed to get their plots commercialized by paying commercial fee, he added.