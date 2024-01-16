Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 10 plots in Madina Town over illegal commercial use. 

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhay, in a statement here on Monday, said that the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked 

various residential plots and found use of 10 plots in Madina Town for commercial purposes illegally without approval and payment of commercialization fee. 

To which, the FDA team sealed premises of plot No 45-Y-RSR, 39-Y-SSR, 129-XRSR, 43-YRSR, 8-ZRSR, 7-9-X-ISR, 18-X-ASR, 10-X-ASR, 37-Y-106 and 33-Z-SSR. The plot owners were directed to get their plots commercialized by paying commercial fee, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024