13th Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf commences from 18th

LAHORE - The Bank Al Habib’s 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 will tee off on Thursday (January 18) at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC). More than a hundred top golfers will compete in the professionals’ category for the most coveted fourday national competition of the Annual Golf Season. Last year, Waheed Baloch of KGC, successfully defended his title by carding 277, 11 under par, to win the tournament. Muhammad Shahzad was the runnerup by carding 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s No 1 Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad was placed as the second runnerup. Prior to this event, a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies began on Monday and concludes today (Tuesday), to support and develop professional golf at KGC. The total prize money of PKR 12 million includes PKR 9.4 million for best performers in the national professional category, PKR 1.95 M for KGC professionals, caddies and senior pros, as well as appearance money of PKR 650,000 that is distributed amongst the top five professionals and top three senior professionals, as per PGF’s current ranking. The holein- one winners will also be rewarded with a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto in national and local KGC categories respectively. Chief guest Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), TBt will distribute prizes on Jan 21.