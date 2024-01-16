15,161 electricity pilferers arrested

LAHORE - Multan Electric Power Company claimed to apprehend 15,161 elec­tricity thieves since September 7, with cases field against 14,516 and also arrested 10,619 individu­als. According to official sources, the culprits collectively face a pen­alty of nearly Rs one billion and Rs 600 millions have been recov­ered so far. During the period from September 7th to January 12th-2024, Multan Circle successfully imposed fines amounting to Rs 188,360,000 on 1,980 electricity thieves, collecting Rs 114,570,000. The operation extended to vari­ous circles, including DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Ra­him Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalnagar. Remarkably, the DG Khan Circle recorded penalties of Rs 177,810,000 against 3,644 of­fenders, recovering Rs 95,510,000 from 2,635 arrests. Similar suc­cessful operations were conduct­ed in other circles, resulting in substantial fines and numerous arrests. Additionally, a grand op­eration targeted 421 villages in DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan Circles, leading to the apprehension of electricity thieves in rural ar­eas. The campaign also involved removing transformers and high-tension jumpers in regions where large-scale power theft was detected. Furthermore, in response to the recovery initia­tive, a significant amount of Rs 19,290,000 was collected from 9,746 defaulters during Janu­ary 2024. This included PKR 11,000,000 from 8,954 domes­tic defaulters, demonstrating a robust effort to reclaim dues and penalize wrongdoers. The recovery drive extended beyond domestic defaulters, with 556 non-domestic consumers contrib­uting Rs 73,80,000, 57 industrial defaulters providing Rs 4,290,000, and 167 agricultural tube well de­faulters delivering Rs 3,16,000.