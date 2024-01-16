Tuesday, January 16, 2024
1st Commissioner’s Mirpurkhas Marathon on 21st

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS   -  The 1st Commissioner’s Mirpurkhas Marathon will be held here on January 21, 2024. According to the DC of­fice, Divisional Commission­er Faisal Ahmed Uqeli said on Monday that the first com­missioner marathon game on behalf of the divisional and district administration of Mirpurkhas is a great gift for the people of Mirpurkhas. He said that the purpose of organising the Marathon is to promote peace, love and brotherhood among the peo­ple, in which the marathon walk and race for young boys and girls will be held.

