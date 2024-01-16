1st Commissioner’s Mirpurkhas Marathon on 21st

MIRPURKHAS - The 1st Commissioner’s Mirpurkhas Marathon will be held here on January 21, 2024. According to the DC office, Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli said on Monday that the first commissioner marathon game on behalf of the divisional and district administration of Mirpurkhas is a great gift for the people of Mirpurkhas. He said that the purpose of organising the Marathon is to promote peace, love and brotherhood among the people, in which the marathon walk and race for young boys and girls will be held.