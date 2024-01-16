Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Abbas Afridi ruled out of third T20I against New Zealand

Abbas Afridi ruled out of third T20I against New Zealand
Web Sports Desk
12:33 PM | January 16, 2024
Pakistan pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that fast bowler’s scan showed no sign of significant injury, and “he will be managed symptomatically”.

“Abbas Afridi’s availability for the last two games will be made at a later stage,” it added.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in the second Twenty20 international to take a 2-0 series lead.

The match bore similarities to New Zealand’s 46-run win in the opening match in Auckland on Friday, with another aggressive batting approach led from the top by Finn Allen.

His 70 off 41 balls continued a run of form which the hard-hitting opener attributed to a change of approach.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said he and the rest of his attack didn’t bowl well enough to capitalise on winning the toss.

“To be honest, bowling first is always tricky. You can try to go for swing to get wickets, but we didn’t get any. Had we got early wickets, we could have kept them down to around 170, ”said Shaheen Shah Afridi after Pakistan’s loss in 2nd T20I.

