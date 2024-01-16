ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis

ISLAMABAD - The Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 is set to take center stage from April 8 to 12, 2024, in Manila, Philippines to discuss actions for easing a worsening food crisis in the region.

This pivotal event, announced by the Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB), aims to facilitate discussions on immediate actions to alleviate the worsening food cri­sis and strategize for long-term food security against the adverse impacts of climate change and biodiver­sity loss. The forum would serve as an opportunity to evaluate the interim performance of ADB’s commit­ment to allocate a minimum of $14 billion of its own resources to support food security between 2022 and 2025. Additionally, it will outline ADB’s forward pro­gram on food security, forging partnerships with a di­verse array of stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the ADB announcement, the Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 will act as a platform for both public and private sector partners to showcase their thought leadership and innovative initiatives. Participants will delve into discussions fo­cused on constructing more sustainable and resilient food systems, essential for navigating the challenges of climate, food, and nature in the region.

The significance of the forum extends beyond show­casing initiatives; it is poised to foster engagement with policymakers, government officials, development prac­titioners, food system and climate change experts, as well as ADB staff. These interactions aim to build robust partnerships in the realms of policies, project imple­mentation, and research, ultimately accelerating the transformation of food systems in Asia and the Pacific.