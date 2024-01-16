Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis

ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis
APP
January 16, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 is set to take center stage from April 8 to 12, 2024, in Manila, Philippines to discuss actions for easing a worsening food crisis in the region.

This pivotal event, announced by the Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB), aims to facilitate discussions on immediate actions to alleviate the worsening food cri­sis and strategize for long-term food security against the adverse impacts of climate change and biodiver­sity loss. The forum would serve as an opportunity to evaluate the interim performance of ADB’s commit­ment to allocate a minimum of $14 billion of its own resources to support food security between 2022 and 2025. Additionally, it will outline ADB’s forward pro­gram on food security, forging partnerships with a di­verse array of stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the ADB announcement, the Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 will act as a platform for both public and private sector partners to showcase their thought leadership and innovative initiatives. Participants will delve into discussions fo­cused on constructing more sustainable and resilient food systems, essential for navigating the challenges of climate, food, and nature in the region.

Lionel Messi named FIFA Best Men's Footballer of 2023

The significance of the forum extends beyond show­casing initiatives; it is poised to foster engagement with policymakers, government officials, development prac­titioners, food system and climate change experts, as well as ADB staff. These interactions aim to build robust partnerships in the realms of policies, project imple­mentation, and research, ultimately accelerating the transformation of food systems in Asia and the Pacific.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024