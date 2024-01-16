AI to impact 60pc of advanced economy jobs: IMF’s Georgieva

WASHINGTON - Artificial intelligence (AI) will impact 60 percent of jobs in advanced econo­mies, IMF Managing Director Krista­lina Georgieva told AFP, shortly before departing for the World Economic Fo­rum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Advanced economies, some emerg­ing markets, are going to see 60 percent of their jobs impacted,” she said in an interview in Washington, citing an In­ternational Monetary Fund report pub­lished Sunday on the topic. “And then it goes down to 40 percent, for emerging markets, 26 percent for low-income countries,” she added, referencing the IMF report, which notes that overall, al­most 40 percent of global employment is exposed to AI. The IMF report notes that half of the jobs impacted by AI will be negatively affected, while the rest may actually benefit from enhanced productivity gains due to AI.

“Your job may disappear altogether -- not good -- or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up,” Georgieva told AFP. While AI will initially have a lower im­pact on emerging markets and develop­ing economies, they are also less likely to benefit from the advantages of the novel technology, according to the IMF.

“This could exacerbate the digital di­vide and cross-country income dispar­ity,” the report continued, adding that older workers are likely to be more vul­nerable to the change brought about by AI. The IMF sees an important opportu­nity for policy prescriptions to help ad­dress these concerns, Georgieva told AFP.

“We must focus on helping low-income countries in particular to move faster to be able to catch the opportunities that artificial intelligence will present,” she said. “In other words, embrace it, it is coming,” she added. “So artificial intel­ligence, yes, a little scary. But it is also a tremendous opportunity for everyone.”