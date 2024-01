RAWALPINDI - Presi­dent of the Al-Shifa Trust Major General (R) Rehmat Khan revealed that the or­ganization established 500 camps in remote areas of Pakistan in 2023 to ad­dress the increasing preva­lence of eye diseases. These camps included 400 gen­eral eye screening camps, 40 school screening camps, and 55 surgical eye camps held nationwide. Primary sponsors comprised Qatar Charity, OGDCL, PPL, AFNA, and the Pakistan Army, with additional funding from the Rupani Founda­tion for two eye camps.