Alleged murder of PML-N leader sparks public outcry

RAWALPINDI - After the alleged murder of PML-N local leader in Chakwal last month, his family and area residents on Monday gathered in Gufanwala and chanted slogans in protest against the police for their failure to arrest the suspects.
The protesting heirs and area people of the victim Malik Ghazanfar Sardar, who was also a social worker and philanthropist, alleged that the accused are moving freely in the area but the police are not arresting them.
They have appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to order Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali to arrest the killers of the leader of PML-N. Dozens of people and heirs gathered at Gufanwala Village and agitated against Chakwal police for not arresting the killers of Malik Ghazanfar Sardar, an Adiala Road based PML-N local leader. On December 25, 2023, the suspect identified as Shiraz Ahmed along with an unknown accomplice had allegedly shot and killed the young leader of PML-N Malik Ghazanfar Sardar while he was sitting in his after attending a funeral prayer. The victim’s heirs stated that the suspects killed Ghazanfar over old enmity.
They said that the investigators of Police Station Kallar Kahar are not taking the case seriously and have given a free rope to the killers. They demanded the PM, CM, and IG Punjab to take action against the RPO and DPO Chakwal and to order them to arrest the killers of Malik Ghazanfar Sardar immediately.
Meanwhile, a man namely Ijaz Khan had allegedly shot dead his younger brother Bablu Khan under the influence of drugs in Mohala Workshopy. After committing the crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene while police moved the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.