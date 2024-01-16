Alleged murder of PML-N leader sparks public outcry

RAWALPINDI - After the alleged murder of PML-N local leader in Chakwal last month, his family and area resi­dents on Monday gathered in Gu­fanwala and chanted slogans in protest against the police for their failure to arrest the suspects.

The protesting heirs and area people of the victim Malik Gha­zanfar Sardar, who was also a social worker and philanthro­pist, alleged that the accused are moving freely in the area but the police are not arresting them.

They have appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Min­ister Punjab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to order Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khur­ram Ali to arrest the killers of the leader of PML-N. Dozens of peo­ple and heirs gathered at Gufan­wala Village and agitated against Chakwal police for not arresting the killers of Malik Ghazanfar Sardar, an Adiala Road based PML-N local leader. On Decem­ber 25, 2023, the suspect identi­fied as Shiraz Ahmed along with an unknown accomplice had al­legedly shot and killed the young leader of PML-N Malik Ghazan­far Sardar while he was sitting in his after attending a funeral prayer. The victim’s heirs stated that the suspects killed Ghazan­far over old enmity.

They said that the investiga­tors of Police Station Kallar Ka­har are not taking the case seri­ously and have given a free rope to the killers. They demanded the PM, CM, and IG Punjab to take action against the RPO and DPO Chakwal and to order them to arrest the killers of Malik Gha­zanfar Sardar immediately.

Meanwhile, a man namely Ijaz Khan had allegedly shot dead his younger brother Bablu Khan under the influence of drugs in Mohala Workshopy. After com­mitting the crime, the killer man­aged to escape from the scene while police moved the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.