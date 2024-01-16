Anti-rape crisis cell set up at PIMS to support victims

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s first anti-rape crisis cell (ARCC) was established at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday to provide timely response and expedite justice for victims of sexual violence.4 hours ago The cell was set up by the ministries of health and law and justice with support from the UK government, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Legal Aid Society.
According to a press release issued by the law ministry, the inauguration of the ARCC came as a part of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, which necessitated the establishment of anti-rape cells across districts to provide survivors with access to multiple services including the registration of first information reports (FIR), collection of evidence and a medical examination within six hours. “Survivors of sexual violence suffer tremendously from physical impacts emotional trauma and even social stigmatisation. Therefore, confidential and quick medico-legal services must be available to help them receive justice and hope,” it said.
Survivors of sexual violence, including rape, endure severe physical impacts, emotional trauma, and social stigmatization. Therefore, it is crucial to provide confidential, comprehensive, and timely medico-legal services and psychosocial support to assist them. As a step towards ensuring an expeditious and effective redressal mechanism, an Anti-Rape Crisis Centre has been established at PIMS. This initiative is part of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Trial and Investigation) Act, 2021, ensuring justice for survivors of sexual offences and the provision of necessary services and support before, during, and after a trial.
The law mandates the establishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Centers (ARCCs) at the district level within District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQ) to provide survivors with access to various services, including First Information Report (FIR) registration, evidence collection, and medical examinations.
Speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot stated yesterday that the anti-rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) represents a significant milestone. Jane Marriot emphasized that the ‘Anti-rape crisis cell’ in PIMS Islamabad is a significant milestone in addressing gender-based violence in Pakistan.
She expressed pride in the UK’s partnership with Pakistan in advancing such crucial innovations to combat violence. Raja Naeem Akbar, Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, expressed appreciation for the support of all partners in establishing the centre. He emphasized the centre’s role in addressing critical issues of gender-based violence and underscored the importance of establishing Anti-Rape Crisis Centres at the provincial level throughout Pakistan.
Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC), highlighted the need for access to crucial services in the outskirts of Islamabad. He suggested leveraging technology, such as a round-the-clock helpline or an app, to enable survivors to access services easily.
Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson for the Special Committee on Anti-Rape Law and National Commission on Rights of Child, outlined the comprehensive rules framed by the anti-rape committee to combat sexual violence.
She emphasized that the purpose of the Crisis cells is to provide a timely response and expedite justice, offering victim-centric support around the clock. The goal is to empower every citizen, especially women and children, to claim public spaces without fear of sexual violence. Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Representative, stressed the need for a collective response to combat rape, starting from prevention and awareness raising. He hoped that the Anti-Rape Crisis Centre would be the first step toward a comprehensive Sexual Violence Response, expanded throughout the country, with UNFPA ready to support the government in making interventions meaningful for women. Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of PIMS, reiterated the hospital’s commitment to providing support to survivors of sexual violence. He assured a holistic approach and respectful, confidential care throughout the medical examination of rape cases.