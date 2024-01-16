Anti-rape crisis cell set up at PIMS to support victims

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s first anti-rape cri­sis cell (ARCC) was established at the Pakistan Institute of Med­ical Sciences (Pims) on Mon­day to provide timely response and expedite justice for victims of sexual violence.4 hours ago The cell was set up by the min­istries of health and law and justice with support from the UK government, the United Na­tions Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Legal Aid Society.

According to a press release issued by the law ministry, the inauguration of the ARCC came as a part of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, which ne­cessitated the establishment of anti-rape cells across districts to provide survivors with ac­cess to multiple services in­cluding the registration of first information reports (FIR), col­lection of evidence and a med­ical examination within six hours. “Survivors of sexual vi­olence suffer tremendous­ly from physical impacts emo­tional trauma and even social stigmatisation. Therefore, con­fidential and quick medico-le­gal services must be available to help them receive justice and hope,” it said.

Survivors of sexual violence, including rape, endure severe physical impacts, emotion­al trauma, and social stigmati­zation. Therefore, it is crucial to provide confidential, com­prehensive, and timely medi­co-legal services and psychoso­cial support to assist them. As a step towards ensuring an ex­peditious and effective redres­sal mechanism, an Anti-Rape Crisis Centre has been estab­lished at PIMS. This initiative is part of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Trial and Inves­tigation) Act, 2021, ensuring justice for survivors of sexual offences and the provision of necessary services and support before, during, and after a trial.

The law mandates the estab­lishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Centers (ARCCs) at the district level within District Headquar­ters Hospitals (DHQ) to provide survivors with access to var­ious services, including First Information Report (FIR) reg­istration, evidence collection, and medical examinations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot stated yesterday that the anti-rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Med­ical Sciences (PIMS) repre­sents a significant milestone. Jane Marriot emphasized that the ‘Anti-rape crisis cell’ in PIMS Islamabad is a significant milestone in addressing gen­der-based violence in Pakistan.

She expressed pride in the UK’s partnership with Pakistan in advancing such crucial in­novations to combat violence. Raja Naeem Akbar, Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Jus­tice, expressed appreciation for the support of all partners in establishing the centre. He emphasized the centre’s role in addressing critical issues of gender-based violence and un­derscored the importance of establishing Anti-Rape Crisis Centres at the provincial level throughout Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secre­tary of the Ministry of Nation­al Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC), highlighted the need for access to crucial services in the out­skirts of Islamabad. He suggest­ed leveraging technology, such as a round-the-clock helpline or an app, to enable survivors to access services easily.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chair­person for the Special Commit­tee on Anti-Rape Law and Na­tional Commission on Rights of Child, outlined the compre­hensive rules framed by the anti-rape committee to com­bat sexual violence.

She emphasized that the pur­pose of the Crisis cells is to pro­vide a timely response and expedite justice, offering vic­tim-centric support around the clock. The goal is to empower every citizen, especially wom­en and children, to claim public spaces without fear of sexual vi­olence. Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UN­FPA Representative, stressed the need for a collective re­sponse to combat rape, starting from prevention and aware­ness raising. He hoped that the Anti-Rape Crisis Centre would be the first step toward a com­prehensive Sexual Violence Re­sponse, expanded throughout the country, with UNFPA ready to support the government in making interventions mean­ingful for women. Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of PIMS, reiterated the hospital’s commitment to pro­viding support to survivors of sexual violence. He assured a holistic approach and respect­ful, confidential care through­out the medical examination of rape cases.