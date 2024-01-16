‘Arfa Teacher Chatbot’ in honour of Arfa Karim inaugurated

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi paid a heartfelt tribute to Arfa Karim, the great daughter of the nation, during his visit to the Arfa Soft­ware Technology Park on Ferozepur Road here on Monday. The CM inau­gurated the “Arfa Teacher Chatbot” in honor of the visionary Arfa Karim and, as a symbol of remembrance, lit can­dles at the technology park. He also visited the Arfa Karim Technology In­cubator, commending the Arfa Karim Foundation’s endeavors in advancing IT initiatives. Mohsin Naqvi expressed appreciation for the Arfa Karim Foun­dation team introduced to him, stating that there could be no better homage to Arfa Karim. He emphasized the role of digitalization and IT in aligning ed­ucational visions with contemporary requirements. The newly launched “Arfa Teacher Chatbot” is positioned as a tool to enhance Pakistan’s posi­tive global image and contribute to skill development, ensuring acces­sibility based on affordability. Moh­sin Naqvi highlighted that the chat­bot represents the first step into the realm of artificial intelligence, pro­viding communication, guidance, and IT training. The full version is antici­pated to serve as a potent educational resource, imparting essential IT skills even to remote areas of Pakistan. The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Arfa Karim Foundation, especially Arfa Karim’s parents, for transform­ing her memory into the invaluable “Arfa Teacher Chatbot.” Reflecting on Arfa Karim’s visionary stance on IT development 12 years ago, Naqvi ac­knowledged that the world’s secret to progress lies in information technol­ogy. He urged the media to shift fo­cus to digital platforms, emphasizing the importance of IT development in Pakistan. The CM emphasized the duty of all citizens to contribute to making Arfa Karim’s dream a reality, particu­larly by bridging the public and pri­vate sectors through IT integration. CM Naqvi cited Arfa Karim’s foresight as a guiding vision for advancing IT exports, underscoring the need to propel her legacy forward. He shared a practical example of cost savings through digitization in government processes, thanking those present for commemorating Arfa Karim’s legacy. Provincial Education Minis­ter Mansoor Qadir, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, Com­missioner Lahore, Arfa Karim Group Chairman Colonel (Rtd) Amjad Karim Randhawa, Arfa Karim’s mother, and the entire team of Arfa Karim Foun­dation were present.