Aseefa Bhutto kicks off Bilawal's election campaign in Karachi

6:47 PM | January 16, 2024
 Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urged the public to support her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the upcoming elections slated to be held on Feb 8.

Addressing the public gathering in Karachi’s Ibrahim Haidari, she highlighted that voting for the arrow symbol on Feb 8 is crucial for their brighter future, promising health cards, free electricity up to 300 units per month, doubled salaries, and quality healthcare under the PPP leadership.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari asked the voters to be the voice of Bilawal and ensure his success.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said “we didn’t think [about the consequences] when we were having a cup of tea in Kabul – an obvious reference to former spymaster Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed who had visited the Afghan capital after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

“We invited the terrorists to live in Karachi and Fata [the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area],” Bilawal said about the PTI government’s decision to hold peace talks with the Taliban [TTP] and allow them to resettle in Pakistan – a move that has proved to be a disaster for the country.

We didn't think about the consequences of 'Kabul tea': Bilawal

Addressing a rally in Ratodero town of Larkana, Bilawal warned that the people and the police had eliminated the terrorists through sacrifices, but they were again gaining strength. The weapons employed by the United States in Afghanistan against the terrorists were being used in Pakistan, he added.

