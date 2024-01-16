Attock police apprehend drug smuggler, seize contraband

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd police have intercepted a significant amount of nar­cotics destined for various cities in Punjab. At a press conference, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul disclosed that, during a targeted inspec­tion of vehicles arriving from KP, DSP HAZRO and SHO Attock Khurd police station discovered 90 kg of chars and 150 kg of opium concealed beneath scrap and garbage in a Mazda truck. The seized drugs, val­ued at millions of rupees, were intended for distribu­tion in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Kasur, Christian, and Patoki. The arrested drug smuggler, Subaid Ul­lah, a resident of Kambar Khel Bara, has been placed behind bars, and a case under the relevant act has been registered against him. DPO Ghayas Gul com­mended the efforts of DSP Hazro and SHO Attock Khurd police station in suc­cessfully curbing the illegal narcotics trade.