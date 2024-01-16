Attock police apprehend drug smuggler, seize contraband

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd police have intercepted a significant amount of narcotics destined for various cities in Punjab. At a press conference, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul disclosed that, during a targeted inspection of vehicles arriving from KP, DSP HAZRO and SHO Attock Khurd police station discovered 90 kg of chars and 150 kg of opium concealed beneath scrap and garbage in a Mazda truck. The seized drugs, valued at millions of rupees, were intended for distribution in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Kasur, Christian, and Patoki. The arrested drug smuggler, Subaid Ullah, a resident of Kambar Khel Bara, has been placed behind bars, and a case under the relevant act has been registered against him. DPO Ghayas Gul commended the efforts of DSP Hazro and SHO Attock Khurd police station in successfully curbing the illegal narcotics trade.