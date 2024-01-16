Barry’s win Rachna Group Battle Axe Polo Cup opener

LAHORE - The Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Rachna Group, kicked off with a thrilling encounter at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday, where Barry’s Polo emerged victorious against Diamond Paints.

Resuming after a winter hiatus, Lahore’s polo season 2023-24 resumed at Jinnah Polo Fields. Major Ali Taimur (R), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, disclosed the participation of five teams in this eight-goal tournament. The five participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of Diamond Paints, Barry’s Polo, FG/Din Polo while Pool B comprises Rijas Polo/ Master Paints and DS Polo.

In the opening match between Barry’s Polo and Diamond Paints, witnessed by a substantial number of polo enthusiasts, Barry’s Polo secured a narrow victory against Diamond Paints with a scoreline of 9½-8. Raja Mikael Sami played a heroic role, contributing an impressive seven goals, while teammate Raja Jalal Arslan added two tremendous goals. With a handicap advantage of half a goal, Barry’s Polo secured a hard-fought win.

Despite a fantastic performance by Raja Temur Nadeem, who scored five remarkable goals for Diamond Paints, and contributions from Mir Shoaib Ahmed (two goals) and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed (one goal), their efforts fell short in the end, thus team Barry’s Polo emerging as victorious with a close margin of 9½-8.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the sole match scheduled is between Rijas Polo/Master Paints and DS Polo at 3:30 pm at Jinnah Polo Fields, promising another exciting showdown in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024 sponsored by Rachna Group.