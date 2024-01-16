Buildings burn as lava from Icelandic volcano eruption flows into evacuated fishing town

GRINDAVIK - A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland, sending molten lava into a nearby town and setting houses ablaze, authorities say, in the second eruption the area has seen in weeks. There was no immediate threat to the residents of Grindavik, a small fishing town, which is under evacuation orders. A web­cam set up by Iceland’s public broadcaster RUV showed a stream of lava flowing into Grindavík, with the burning buildings just meters away from other houses.

Hjordis Gudmundsdottir, a spokesperson for Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency had warned CNN earlier that it was “quite possible” for lava to reach the town and damage infrastructure even as it was protected by anti-lava walls, and that authorities were tracking the flow.

On Saturday, Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police ordered residents in Grindavík, first evacu­ated in November, to evacuate again by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened on roads in the area. Sixty households - 10% of the town’s usual population - have been evacuated so far, Gudmundsdottir said, adding that many people had not yet returned after last month’s eruption. There was no danger to human life, Gudmundsdot­tir said. Following the eruption, police raised the alert level. An Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Hours before the eruption, Iceland’s meteoro­logical office had reported an earthquake. Talking about air travel, Gudmundsdottir told CNN that the airport in nearby Keflavik was safe as the eruption hadn’t produced any ash, which can impact flights. “This eruption will not affect Keflavik airport or air travel in general,” she said. Grindavík, about 70 kilo­meters (43 miles) southwest of Iceland’s capital city Reykjavík on the Reykjanes peninsula, was previ­ously evacuated following weeks of seismic activity which culminated in a dramatic volcanic eruption.