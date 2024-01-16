Business community calls for maximum coop with China in agri sector

KARACHI - Pakistan can strengthen agricultural and food cooperation with China to maxi­mise its export contribution. These collaborations can focus on niche products, partner on climate-re­silient crops and drought-resis­tant technology, agritourism, pri­vate sector collaboration, which will deepen ties, diversify exports, and ensure long-term food securi­ty for both nations.

This was stated by Rafique Sule­man, Convener FPCCI Rice Export Committee 2022-2023 and Ex Chairman, Rice Exporters Associ­ation of Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with Gwadar Pro recently, Rafique Sule­man pointed out that China and Pa­kistan boast of strong cooperation in agriculture and food, focusing on technology transfer, joint ventures, market access, knowledge sharing, which has helped strengthen Paki­stan’s agricultural and food capaci­ty and expand its exports.

The official data showed the country’s total agriculture and food exports reached $3.847 bil­lion during July-December 2023 against $2.345 billion in the same period last year, an increase of $1.502bn in absolute terms.

Visibly, the country is relying more on agri-food to achieve high­er growth in overall exports. It also helped reduce the trade defi­cit by 34.3pc to $11.14 billion in the first half.

The country exported rice worth $1.64 billion during the first half of FY24 against $841 million in the same period last year, an in­crease of 96pc. The rice exports may surpass the $3 billion mark during the current fiscal year.

Commenting on the surge in Pa­kistan’s food exports including rice, Rafique Suleman lauded the outstanding performance of rice exports in the first half of this year, making it one of the top earners of the country. He explained that long grain basmati and non-bas­mati rice of Pakistan is highly pre­ferred by rice buying countries. Further, the prices in Pakistan are cost effective compared to other competitors.

He added that by ensuing long-term soil health and resource management, investing in quality, technology, and marketing to stay ahead, Pakistan can maximize its potential, achieve sustainable ex­port growth and solidify its posi­tion as a major rice exporter.