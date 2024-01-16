Canadian High Commissioner, Aleem Khan discuss elections in Pakistan

LAHORE - Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon met with President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan here Monday as both discussed the upcoming general elections in Pakistan and the current domestic and political landscape of the country. Aleem Khan expressed the view that the nation was once again heading towards the elector­al process, emphasizing the pivotal role of a robust elected government and its decisive actions in shap­ing Pakistan’s future. He also talked about the poten­tial for further enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada, leading to strengthened co­operation across various fields. High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon acknowledged Pakistan’s anticipation of holding elections and sustaining the democratic process. She welcomed the presence of a healthy po­litical environment and the extension of voting rights to citizens. Both Abdul Aleem Khan and Leslie Scan­lon conveyed positive wishes to each other, and the meeting concluded with the exchange of gifts.