Caretaker FM to embark on week-long visit to Uganda today

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is paying a week-long visit to Kampala, Uganda from today to participate in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Third South Summit.

At the NAM Summit, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on endemic and contemporary global challenges related to international peace, security and development. He will underline the need for strengthening multilateralism and reinvigorating the NAM’s role in promoting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

At the South Summit, the Foreign Minister will present Pakistan’s vision on enhanced cooperation and solidarity among countries of the Global South to respond to common challenges and agree on an agenda for a prosperous and united South.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that as a longtime member, Pakistan has contributed to and shaped the agenda of NAM and is strongly committed to further strengthening its role in responding to regional and global challenges relating to questions of peace and security.

Similarly, the spokesperson said Pakistan has remained an active member of the Group of 77 and China, and attaches high priority to cooperation among the Global South, including in sustainable development, poverty eradication and climate change.

On the sidelines of the two Summits, the Foreign Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of delegation of other participating countries.