CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced its decision to construct a new model village in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Spanning 3621 kanals, the development is scheduled to be completed within two years. The focal point of this initiative is the creation of 4500 residential plots, each measuring 10 marlas. Additionally, the model village will feature a commercial center and three class 3 shopping centers. A prominent Jamia mosque and a health center are also earmarked for construction within this planned community. CDA officials have confirmed that all the plots in this model village will be allocated to individuals who were adversely affected by the land acquisition for Park Enclave. Specifically, the affected people from Mauza Kurri and Rihara will be the beneficiaries of this resettlement initiative. Notably, the project has encountered delays spanning nine years. However, following a directive from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the CDA has been instructed to initiate and conclude the project within a two-year timeframe.
This development is poised to address the longstanding concerns of those who lost their land to previous CDA projects.
The commitment to completing the model village within the specified duration reflects a concerted effort to expedite the resolution of this matter.