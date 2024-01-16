CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Author­ity (CDA) has announced its de­cision to construct a new model village in Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory (ICT). Spanning 3621 ka­nals, the development is sched­uled to be completed within two years. The focal point of this ini­tiative is the creation of 4500 res­idential plots, each measuring 10 marlas. Additionally, the model vil­lage will feature a commercial cen­ter and three class 3 shopping cen­ters. A prominent Jamia mosque and a health center are also ear­marked for construction within this planned community. CDA of­ficials have confirmed that all the plots in this model village will be allocated to individuals who were adversely affected by the land ac­quisition for Park Enclave. Spe­cifically, the affected people from Mauza Kurri and Rihara will be the beneficiaries of this resettlement initiative. Notably, the project has encountered delays spanning nine years. However, following a direc­tive from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the CDA has been instructed to initiate and conclude the project within a two-year timeframe.

This development is poised to address the longstanding con­cerns of those who lost their land to previous CDA projects.

The commitment to completing the model village within the spec­ified duration reflects a concerted effort to expedite the resolution of this matter.