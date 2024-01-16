City admin imposes Rs1.39m fine on 234 profiteers

KARACHI - City administration has imposed fines of over Rs1,390,000 on 234 shopkeepers, vendors, and whole sellers found involved in the over­pricing of essential items during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding.

On directives of Karachi Commis­sioner, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profi­teers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementa­tion on rates of essential items of dai­ly use notified by the administration, according to a statement issued here on Monday. Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops for grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits.

According to the district-wise re­ports submitted to the commission­er’s office, fines of Rs336,500 were imposed on 40 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs305,000 were imposed on 11 prof­iteers in district East, while fines of Rs73,000 were imposed on 27 shop­keepers in district West.

In district Central fines of Rs267,000 were imposed on 29 il­legal profiteers, in district Malir 69 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs322,000 and in district Korangi fines of Rs22,300 were im­posed on 30 shopkeepers while in district Keamari 28 profiteers were fined Rs65,000.