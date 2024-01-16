City roads repairing, maintenance monitored

LAHORE - Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at Ravi Road near Fruit and Vegetable Market here on Monday. Metropolitan Cor­poration Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, Metropolitan Officer (Infrastructure) Muhammad Saqib and other officers were also pres­ent. The ADCG inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete city roads. A to­tal of 414 development projects are underway in the city on the instruc­tions of the caretaker government. He directed the MO Infrastructure to ensure regular visit of sub-engineer concerned while instructed the proj­ect supervisor to complete the task before time. All zonal officers, dis­trict officers and assistant commis­sioners had been directed by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to moni­tor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.

ONE NEW DENGUE CASE REPORTED IN PUNJAB

A new dengue case was reported in the province, bringing the total to 17 new patients this year. The latest case hailed from Sargodha district as confirmed by Health Secretary Pun­jab Ali Jan Khan in a press statement issued here on Monday. As no den­gue patients was under treatment in Punjab hospitals. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan urged citizens to main­tain clean and dry surroundings to prevent dengue. During the past month, Lahore recorded a total of 10 dengue cases while Rawalpindi and Faisalabad reported two cases each.

In an effort to combat dengue, the secretary health advised col­laboration with the health depart­ment teams. He emphasized the im­portance of citizens contacting the health department’s free helpline at 1033 for information, complaints, or dengue-related medical assistance.