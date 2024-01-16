City roads repairing, maintenance monitored

LAHORE - Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at Ravi Road near Fruit and Vegetable Market here on Monday. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, Metropolitan Officer (Infrastructure) Muhammad Saqib and other officers were also present. The ADCG inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete city roads. A total of 414 development projects are underway in the city on the instructions of the caretaker government. He directed the MO Infrastructure to ensure regular visit of sub-engineer concerned while instructed the project supervisor to complete the task before time. All zonal officers, district officers and assistant commissioners had been directed by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.
ONE NEW DENGUE CASE REPORTED IN PUNJAB
A new dengue case was reported in the province, bringing the total to 17 new patients this year. The latest case hailed from Sargodha district as confirmed by Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan in a press statement issued here on Monday. As no dengue patients was under treatment in Punjab hospitals. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan urged citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent dengue. During the past month, Lahore recorded a total of 10 dengue cases while Rawalpindi and Faisalabad reported two cases each.
In an effort to combat dengue, the secretary health advised collaboration with the health department teams. He emphasized the importance of citizens contacting the health department’s free helpline at 1033 for information, complaints, or dengue-related medical assistance.