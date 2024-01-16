CM assesses advancement of six development projects

LAHORE - In the midst of biting cold and thick fog, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi embarked on an exhaustive six-hour nocturnal tour from 10 PM to 4 AM, accompanied by members of the cabinet, to assess the advancement of six develop­ment projects in the provincial metropolis. The landscaping, drainage, and roadwork around the Shahdra flyovers project have achieved a remarkable 100 percent com­pletion rate. The CM commended the con­tractor, commissioner, and Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for their efforts, praising the high-quality roads and landscaping that have significantly en­hanced the aesthetics of Shahdra Chowk. During a media interaction, CM Naqvi acknowledged the challenges faced dur­ing the Band Road project, particularly in completing it within 120 days due to tem­perature constraints for asphalt laying. He assured journalists of positive news within the next 72 hours, including the release of funds to press clubs that have yet to receive them. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir is actively overseeing the project, dem­onstrating his commitment. Additionally, Mayo Hospital is set to open within the next 7 days, he added. The CM shared plans for model police stations, not only in Lahore but throughout Punjab, ensuring that even the last police station in Rajanpur would be modeled after those in Lahore. He assessed the progress of the Imamia Colony flyovers project, expressing satisfaction with the pace and announcing its opening to traffic by the end of the month. CM Naqvi empha­sized the importance of maintaining high standards and expedited project comple­tion during his inspection of the controlled access corridor project. While touring the controlled access corridor project, the CM inspected detailed progress on both pack­ages, urging the resolution of material-re­lated issues. He stressed the need for swift project completion, recognizing the value of every minute. Naqvi directed to expe­dite the opening of the corridor for traffic by Jan 31, disclosing completion rates of 58 percent for package one and 40 per­cent for package two. He observed that all panels for package one were ready, with 5,800 installed, along with the launch­ing of all girders. For package two, 3,710 panels were installed, 6,371 panels were ready, and the girders launch was in prog­ress. The CM scrutinized the emergency block of Mayo Hospital, ensuring quality checks on tiles and reviewing construc­tion progress on various floors, including operation theaters. He directed the accel­eration of finishing work while maintaining high standards.