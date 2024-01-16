CM calls for quality education, health facilities to public

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), inaugurated the e-service mobile application. Mohsin Naqvi also announced the launch of a mobile app designed to unify all education boards under a single platform, directing the Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board (PITB) to ensure its functionality across all boards within a week. Students can access the specific ser­vices of their respective boards by enter­ing the board’s name. The chief minister unveiled the plaque and initiated the BISE mobile app with a symbolic button press. Personally reviewing the application, he navigated through features such as e-pay­ment, degree and result card verification, NOC issuance, and migration certificate issuance. He also observed the stream­lined process for duplicate and triplicate degree issuance through the e-app. Chief Minister Naqvi commended the efficiency of degree verification for government in­stitutions facilitated by the BISE e-app. Speaking to the media post the app’s in­auguration, Mohsin Naqvi shared his con­cern for students during a surprise visit to the board’s office 15 days ago. Promptly, a meeting was convened with the pro­vincial minister and secretary to address the students’ issues. The transition from a manual to an online system has now made board services accessible online. Express­ing regret that this technological advance­ment should have occurred earlier, Chief Minister Naqvi assured that services for all education boards would be online in the coming days. Online applications for degree confirmation, NOC, migration cer­tificates, and other documents, along with online fee payment, will be facilitated, enhancing accessibility for students. Ac­knowledging the critical need for reforms in the education sector, the Chief Minis­ter pledged to work towards betterment despite time constraints. He emphasized the significance of providing quality edu­cation and health facilities to the public. Naqvi lauded the efforts of the entire team involved in launching the BISE Mobile App and expressed pride in the dedicated work of PITB, which is actively engaged in projects like Safe City and Hospital In­formation Management Systems (HIMS).