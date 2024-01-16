Commissioner directs to speed up e-registration of properties

FAISALABAD - Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the revenue officers of the division to accelerate e-registration process of land properties. Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the e-registration process and said that manual process of registration for land properties should be stopped completely.

She directed the deputy commissioners and sub-registrars to take all registry record into custody so that no one could be able to make any land registration in old dates. She also directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) director general to take steps for linking the FDA with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) for providing speedy and quality service to the masses by redressing their complaints without any delay. DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal Awan and others were also present.

SSC, INTERMEDIATE EXAMINATION DATES ANNOUNCED

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced dates for annual examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate and Intermediate part-I,II and composite. A spokesperson for the board said here Monday that matric part-II (10th) exam will commence from March 01 and par-I (9th) from March 19. Similarly, exams of intermediate part-II (2nd year) as well as composite will start on April 15 while part-1 (1st year) from May 3. He said that receiving forms with a single fee for intermediate part-I, II are under process. The new academic session in Punjab province will start from April 1, he added.