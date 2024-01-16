Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Commissioner inspects ongoing lining work of Nasrat Canal

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muham­mad Sajjad Haider and Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Za­hid Hussain Rind visited the RD-249 site of Nasrat Canal near 68 Mile and inspected the lining work of the Cross Regulator. On the occasion, XEN Irrigation Nasrat Divi­sion Atta Muhammad Cha­jro and NESPAD Consultant briefed them about the regu­lator’s ongoing lining work. XEN informed that during the canal closure period, the work of silt cleaning, neces­sary repairs and lining work was initiated to bring im­provement in water flow. He said that the regulator lining work would be completed by 26 January and water would be released in the canal for growers after canal closure. The commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the lin­ing work and hoped that the better flow of canal water would enhance the agricul­tural output in the area.

