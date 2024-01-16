Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers

LAHORE - Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has revealed plans to set up state-of-the-art e-registry cen­ters in Raiwind and Shalimar. The officers have been assigned respon­sibilities for the successful estab­lishment and operation of the new e-registry centers in the provincial capital. In a meeting held on Mon­day at his office, the commissioner examined progress of establishing e-registry centers in Lahore. Stressing the collaborative role of these cen­ters with urban communities, Rand­hawa underlined his commitment to providing relief in accordance with contemporary needs. The proven success of Punjab’s first e-registry model center has already delivered significant relief to citizens. Rand­hawa affirmed that the upcoming registration centers would mirror the efficiency of the initial model, embracing a corporate sector ap­proach. He emphasized a rigorous evaluation of project progress on a daily, 24-hour basis. The commis­sioner said that these e-registry centers would adhere to deadlines, boasting modern facilities for op­timal functionality. He highlighted the provision of comprehensive fa­cilities under one roof, catering to regional revenue matters for resi­dents. Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Development Di­rector Javaid Rashid Chohan, ADC Lahore Omar Maqbool, Chief Engi­neer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal and other officers attened the meeting. Meanwhile, A significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate ap­plications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications was seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab In­formation Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Depart­ment (HED).The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions. It has provided students in remote areas with an opportunity to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation of applications and merit lists. The OCAS offers stu­dents 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates.

Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission appli­cations through the respective col­lege websites.