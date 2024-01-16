Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers

LAHORE - Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has revealed plans to set up state-of-the-art e-registry centers in Raiwind and Shalimar. The officers have been assigned responsibilities for the successful establishment and operation of the new e-registry centers in the provincial capital. In a meeting held on Monday at his office, the commissioner examined progress of establishing e-registry centers in Lahore. Stressing the collaborative role of these centers with urban communities, Randhawa underlined his commitment to providing relief in accordance with contemporary needs. The proven success of Punjab’s first e-registry model center has already delivered significant relief to citizens. Randhawa affirmed that the upcoming registration centers would mirror the efficiency of the initial model, embracing a corporate sector approach. He emphasized a rigorous evaluation of project progress on a daily, 24-hour basis. The commissioner said that these e-registry centers would adhere to deadlines, boasting modern facilities for optimal functionality. He highlighted the provision of comprehensive facilities under one roof, catering to regional revenue matters for residents. Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Development Director Javaid Rashid Chohan, ADC Lahore Omar Maqbool, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal and other officers attened the meeting. Meanwhile, A significant influx of 264,928 Intermediate applications while a total of 67,486 Bachelor’s applications was seen from students across Punjab in 814 public colleges in 2023 through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED).The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions. It has provided students in remote areas with an opportunity to apply online, saving time and ensuring the prompt compilation of applications and merit lists. The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates.
Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission applications through the respective college websites.