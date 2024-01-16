Contempt of ECP case: PTI counsel, commission members exchange hot words

Members of the ECP committee hearing contempt of Commission and chief election commissioner (CEC) petition against PTI founder and former prime minister and Fawad Chaudhry exchanged hot words with PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen.

The commission heard the contempt plea against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry. PTI's counsel Shoaib Shaheen appeared before court.

During hearing, Shaheen said he had not received any notice about hearing of the case today (Tuesday). He said he came to know about the hearing from TV in the morning. Member commission asked from DD (Law) whether he had sent notice to the parties.

The DD Law said on previous hearing the next date for hearing was announced.

Shaheen while requesting the commission to adjourn hearing said now they were robbing the PTI of its right to criticize. The election symbol had already been snatched from the party. And then, during election days, their leader will be sentenced on contempt of ECP.

The ECP member said they had not snatched election symbol from the PTI because the same was not given to the party at any stage. He then said two years had elapsed since institution of the case and at that time the PTI was in power.

Shaheen said he wished the decision should be in accordance with law and constitution. The PTI people were in state of agony and feeling extremely disturbed over the prevailing situation, hence it was better they should not express their feelings.

Shaheen said their lawyers in Rahim Yar Khan were booked.

The ECP member said their lawyers had attacked there. There must be criticism but not abusing. These cases were in process since 2021.

The PTI stretched the case and delayed it so long. What happened in jail was unprecedented however they kept quiet. He said they could take action over that, but they didn’t.

Then Shoaib Shaheen had exchange of words with members of the ECP after which the case was adjourned till January 24.