Court approves interim bail of Sheikh Rasheed in May 09 riots case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday approved the interim bail of Former Federal Minister, Sheikh Rasheed and 25 others in a case related to the May 09 riots.

The ATC judge granted bail to the accused former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed and others in the vandalism of the RA Bazar police station and GHQ attack case.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of the accused including Sheikh Rasheed in 12 others is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last year condemned the May 9 riots and called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a ‘stubborn’.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that he had been on a ‘Chilla’ (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days.

Sheikh Rasheed – an ally of PTI chief Imran Khan – said that he had the opportunity to reflect on many things during the chilla in this age. “No one caused any harm during this period”, he added.

The AML president further said that he always stood by the Pakistan Army, noting that he had also suggested PTI chief that “one should keep good terms with the army”. “I am proud to call myself the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army”, Rasheed insisted.