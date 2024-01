ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court has extend­ed the three-day physical remand of the former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, in the Jhelum Construction project. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court heard Fawad Chaudhry’s case on Monday. During the hearing, NAB officials requested the extension of former minister’s physical remand. Later, court accepted NAB’s request and extended Fawad Chaudhry’s three-day physical remand.