CPEC emerges as key driver of all-round developments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - CPEC emerges as a key driver of transformative and all-round developments in Pakistan, with several groundbreaking initiatives poised to redefine fresh face of progress and growth in the year 2024.
A highlight among these is the Mainline-I (ML-I) project, set to commence early in the year, representing a monumental leap in rail infrastructure.
The two-phase plan involves laying a 930-kilometer rail track from Karachi to Multan in the first phase, addressing infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods. Subsequently, the second phase extends the rail track from Multan to Peshawar, aligning with future demands, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.
In parallel, the inauguration of GwadarInternational Airport is expected in mid 2024. Spanning 4,300 acres, this airport boasts a runway accommodating large aircraft and a modern terminal building.
With an estimated cost of $246 million, its completion will not only mark a new era for air travel in Pakistan but also solidifies the enduring partnership between China and Pakistan.
In 2024, CPEC is set to achieve notable milestones other than the groundbreaking of ML-1 in the realm of transportation infrastructure, contributing to enhanced connectivity and economic development. The completion or significant progress of several key projects is anticipated to reshape the region’s transportation landscape.
The Zhob-Quetta (Kuchlak) (N-50) project, spanning 305 km, promises to improve connectivity between Zhob and Quetta, facilitating smoother movement of goods and people. Likewise, Khuzdar-Basima Road (N-30), covering a distance of 106 km, is expected to enhance accessibility and connectivity in Khuzdar.
The Hoshab-Awaran Road Section (M-8) project, stretching over 146 km, will contribute to the development of infrastructure in Awaran, fostering economic growth. Additionally, KKH Alternate Route Shandur-Chitral Road, spanning 153km, holds the promise of improved connectivity and accessibility to the picturesque Chitral region.
The completion or progress of the Nokundi-Mashkhel Road, covering 103km, will bolster transportation links in Nokundi and Mashkhel, promoting economic activities in these regions.
As these projects advance, they not only signify improvements in transportation but also reflect the broader impact of CPEC in fostering economic development, regional integration, and connectivity throughout Pakistan. CPEC has played a pivotal role in propelling social and economic development in Pakistan, and there are high expectations for significant advancements in various ongoing projects in the year of 2024.
One noteworthy endeavour is China-Pakistan Joint Agricultural Technology Laboratory, poised to make strides in enhancing agricultural practices through collaborative research.
The provision of agricultural equipment and tools is anticipated to witness notable progress, contributing to productivity in the agricultural sector.
The commitment to advancing the country’s academic infrastructure is exemplified by the establishment of smart classrooms for higher education.
Furthermore, the targeted maintenance and renovation efforts focusing on 50 schools in newly merged districts are expected to make substantial headway in improving educational facilities. The deployment of solar-powered lighting equipment aligns with sustainable energy goals, while the overseas student scholarship program signals continued dedication to human capital development.
In the healthcare sector, the expected progress in providing medical equipment and materials, along with the ongoing Gwadar hospital project, underscores the focus on healthcare improvements.
Initiatives like Brightness Journey in Pakistan, coupled with projects addressing drinking water equipment and Gwadar Desalination Plant, are poised to meet crucial needs of the population. Lastly, Gwadar Vocational and Technical Project aims to equip local workforce with essential skills for the evolving job market.
Together, these initiatives under CPEC reflect a comprehensive approach to fostering social progress and economic prosperity in Pakistan, with a focus on anticipated developments in 2024.
In 2024, CPEC is poised to initiate a range of projects, furthering its commitment to comprehensive development in Pakistan. Among these ventures, China-Pakistan Joint Agricultural Demonstrations stand out, signalling advancements in agricultural practices through collaborative showcases.
Gwadar is undergoing a significant transformation through various uplift programs aimed at enhancing the city’s infrastructure and facilitating sustainable development. Significant advancements in the growth of Gwadar are expected in 2024.
The ongoing construction of necessary facilities for fresh water treatment, water supply, and distribution underscores a commitment to addressing essential needs, ensuring a reliable and sufficient water supply for the growing city.
As part of this initiative, Pak-China Friendship Hospital is a key project that will contribute to the healthcare sector in Gwadar, providing accessible and quality medical services to the local popula