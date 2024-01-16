CPEC emerges as key driver of all-round developments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - CPEC emerges as a key driver of transformative and all-round de­velopments in Pakistan, with sev­eral groundbreaking initiatives poised to redefine fresh face of progress and growth in the year 2024.

A highlight among these is the Mainline-I (ML-I) project, set to commence early in the year, repre­senting a monumental leap in rail infrastructure.

The two-phase plan involves laying a 930-kilometer rail track from Karachi to Multan in the first phase, addressing infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods. Sub­sequently, the second phase ex­tends the rail track from Multan to Peshawar, aligning with future de­mands, according to a report car­ried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

In parallel, the inauguration of GwadarInternational Airport is ex­pected in mid 2024. Spanning 4,300 acres, this airport boasts a runway accommodating large aircraft and a modern terminal building.

With an estimated cost of $246 million, its completion will not only mark a new era for air travel in Pakistan but also solidifies the enduring partnership between China and Pakistan.

In 2024, CPEC is set to achieve notable milestones other than the groundbreaking of ML-1 in the realm of transportation infrastruc­ture, contributing to enhanced connectivity and economic devel­opment. The completion or signif­icant progress of several key pro­jects is anticipated to reshape the region’s transportation landscape.

The Zhob-Quetta (Kuchlak) (N-50) project, spanning 305 km, promises to improve connectivi­ty between Zhob and Quetta, fa­cilitating smoother movement of goods and people. Likewise, Khuz­dar-Basima Road (N-30), covering a distance of 106 km, is expected to enhance accessibility and con­nectivity in Khuzdar.

The Hoshab-Awaran Road Sec­tion (M-8) project, stretching over 146 km, will contribute to the development of infrastruc­ture in Awaran, fostering econom­ic growth. Additionally, KKH Alter­nate Route Shandur-Chitral Road, spanning 153km, holds the prom­ise of improved connectivity and accessibility to the picturesque Chitral region.

The completion or progress of the Nokundi-Mashkhel Road, cov­ering 103km, will bolster trans­portation links in Nokundi and Mashkhel, promoting economic activities in these regions.

As these projects advance, they not only signify improvements in transportation but also reflect the broader impact of CPEC in foster­ing economic development, re­gional integration, and connectiv­ity throughout Pakistan. CPEC has played a pivotal role in propelling social and economic development in Pakistan, and there are high ex­pectations for significant advance­ments in various ongoing projects in the year of 2024.

One noteworthy endeavour is China-Pakistan Joint Agricultural Technology Laboratory, poised to make strides in enhancing agricul­tural practices through collabora­tive research.

The provision of agricultural equipment and tools is anticipated to witness notable progress, con­tributing to productivity in the ag­ricultural sector.

The commitment to advancing the country’s academic infrastruc­ture is exemplified by the estab­lishment of smart classrooms for higher education.

Furthermore, the targeted main­tenance and renovation efforts focusing on 50 schools in new­ly merged districts are expected to make substantial headway in improving educational facilities. The deployment of solar-powered lighting equipment aligns with sustainable energy goals, while the overseas student scholarship pro­gram signals continued dedication to human capital development.

In the healthcare sector, the ex­pected progress in providing medi­cal equipment and materials, along with the ongoing Gwadar hospital project, underscores the focus on healthcare improvements.

Initiatives like Brightness Jour­ney in Pakistan, coupled with pro­jects addressing drinking water equipment and Gwadar Desali­nation Plant, are poised to meet crucial needs of the population. Lastly, Gwadar Vocational and Technical Project aims to equip lo­cal workforce with essential skills for the evolving job market.

Together, these initiatives under CPEC reflect a comprehensive ap­proach to fostering social progress and economic prosperity in Paki­stan, with a focus on anticipated developments in 2024.

In 2024, CPEC is poised to initi­ate a range of projects, furthering its commitment to comprehensive development in Pakistan. Among these ventures, China-Pakistan Joint Agricultural Demonstrations stand out, signalling advance­ments in agricultural practices through collaborative showcases.

Gwadar is undergoing a signifi­cant transformation through var­ious uplift programs aimed at en­hancing the city’s infrastructure and facilitating sustainable devel­opment. Significant advancements in the growth of Gwadar are ex­pected in 2024.

The ongoing construction of necessary facilities for fresh wa­ter treatment, water supply, and distribution underscores a com­mitment to addressing essential needs, ensuring a reliable and suf­ficient water supply for the grow­ing city.

As part of this initiative, Pak-Chi­na Friendship Hospital is a key project that will contribute to the healthcare sector in Gwadar, pro­viding accessible and quality med­ical services to the local popula­