CPPA seeks another Rs5.62/unit tariff raise as FCA

ISLAMABAD - Relief to the electricity con­sumers seems to be a distant dream, as Central Power Pur­chasing Agency (CPPA) has sought another hike of Rs5.62 per unit in tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of De­cember, 2023 owing to sharp hike of 41.33 percent in gen­eration cost.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wap­da Discos (XWDiscos), the CPPA said that the reference fuel charged from the con­sumers during December was Rs5.4031 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to Discos was Rs 11.0225 per unit, and requested an in­crease of Rs5.6194 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month. The increase also includes the previous adjustments of Rs0.7003 per unit. The pe­tition if accepted in full by Nepra, will burden the elec­tricity consumers with an ad­ditional burden of over Rs 51 billion (FCA+GST).

To consider the petition, NEPRA will conduct pub­lic hearing on 31st Janu­ary 2024. The CPPA, in its application, has submit­ted that the total electricity generated with various fu­els in the month of Decem­ber was recorded a 7,726 GWh(giga watt per hour), at a price of Rs 10.1341 per unit. The total cost of ener­gy was Rs 78,296 million. The electricity generation increased by 2.37 per cent in December to 7,726 GWh from 7547 GWh in Novem­ber, while the generation cost increased by 41.33 per cent from Rs 7.1704 per unit to Rs 10.1341 per unit. The CPPA-G also sought previous adjustments of Rs 5.411 billion or Rs 0.7003 per unit. According to the petition, 7,418 GWh at Rs 81,767 million had been delivered to Discos with 3.51 per cent as transmis­sion losses. The transmis­sion loss had increased from 3.02 per cent in No­vember to 3.51 per cent in December. The data re­veals that power genera­tion from hydel source was decreased by 32.62 per cent during December to 1859 GWh from 2,755 GWh constituting 24.06 per cent with zero cost of pow­er generation while pow­er production with coal-fired power plants was 1694 GWh (local + import­ed coal: 1310+ 384GWh). The share of local coal was 16.95 per cent at Rs 12.3307 per unit while the share of imported coal was 4.97 per cent at Rs 17.2525 per unit. A small volume of electricity of 6 GWh was generated from High Speed Diesel at Rs 42.1497 per unit. From RFO based power plants, 168.2 GWh electricity (2.18 per cent) was generated with a cost of Rs 38.5499 per unit during the month. Simi­larly, the power genera­tion from gas-based pow­er plants also increased by 18.85 per cent to 826 GWh, in December, from 695 GWh, during the previ­ous month. The gas based power plants contributed 10.69 per cent of the total generation at RS 14.6035 per unit. The generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) also enhanced by 58.89 per­cent to 1,268 GWh in De­cember from 798 GWh in November. The total con­tribution of RLNG based power plants was 16.41 per cent, at Rs 26.2230 per unit. The generation cost of the RLNG based power plants increased by 10.58 per cent from Rs23.7171 per unit in November to Rs 26.2230 per unit.