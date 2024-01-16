Dawn of ChatGPT

With the advent of technolo­gy and internet access even in remote areas, one had the no­tion that knowledge would be eas­ily obtained by all. However, the human brain has been rendered dumb. True knowledge has dis­appeared, and self-declared influ­encers have taken over, corrupt­ing the minds of the youth with indecent content and ways to sell brand image only, instead of im­parting ideas that can come in handy in a society that is already in ruins. It’s unfortunate to see students using ChatGPT or vari­ous other AI methods to produce assignments that lack original­ity, and more astonishing to see teachers supporting this concept.

Gone are the days when peo­ple dedicated their lives to re­searching content that built civili­zations; Rome was not built with the help of Google, and neither did Aristotle use ChatGPT to con­struct ideas. The era of scholars, poets, and academic writers is coming to an end, and originality in content is disappearing. Saving time and earning money to waste on luxuries has become a neces­sity. Indeed, humans have become slaves to the very technology they built to aid us in our lives.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.