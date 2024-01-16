Dawn of ChatGPT

With the advent of technology and internet access even in remote areas, one had the notion that knowledge would be easily obtained by all. However, the human brain has been rendered dumb. True knowledge has disappeared, and self-declared influencers have taken over, corrupting the minds of the youth with indecent content and ways to sell brand image only, instead of imparting ideas that can come in handy in a society that is already in ruins. It’s unfortunate to see students using ChatGPT or various other AI methods to produce assignments that lack originality, and more astonishing to see teachers supporting this concept.
Gone are the days when people dedicated their lives to researching content that built civilizations; Rome was not built with the help of Google, and neither did Aristotle use ChatGPT to construct ideas. The era of scholars, poets, and academic writers is coming to an end, and originality in content is disappearing. Saving time and earning money to waste on luxuries has become a necessity. Indeed, humans have become slaves to the very technology they built to aid us in our lives.
IFRAH SHAHBAZ,
Islamabad.