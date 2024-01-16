Tuesday, January 16, 2024
DC begins performance audit of Price Control Magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 officials

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
KHANEWAL  -  Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Monday began a special performance audit of Price Control Magistrates and issued show cause notices to six of them on negligence.

The notices were issued to Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, chief officer district council, Assistant Director Agriculture, Khanewal, Deputy Director Livestock, tahsildar Khanewal and Assistant Director Agriculture Khanewal on negligence in price control activities and monitoring of one-dish law at marriage halls, said an official release. Officials said that Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar imposed Rs 55000 fine on groceries and bakeries on overcharging after noticing that food items including eggs were being sold at higher prices. DC said that the district administration was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal profit-taking and warned that habitual profiteers would end up in jail.

